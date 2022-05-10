Advertisement

WIC officials offer advice amidst infant formula shortage

By Blake Sammann
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The nationwide shortage of infant formula continues to get worse.

In early April, the out-of-stock rate jumped to 31%, according to Datasembly.

In six states, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Texas and Tennessee, more than half of baby formula supplies were completely sold out.

Those at Community Action of Southeast Iowa said state law requires them to issue Similac to families in the WIC program in Iowa.

Similac is one of the brands recalled back in February due to traces of salmonella in some batches.

They said that has left both basic and specialty formulas in high demand.

Adams County WIC coordinator Leanne Williams said the state of Illinois uses a different company, so they are seeing more of a shortage of specialty formulas.

“It’s nerve wracking, I’m sure for mom’s and families but just do your best,” she said. “Look around, talk to your grocer, ask them when the next shipment is coming in if nothing else and see what you can do from there.”

Williams said if your child needs a prescribed specialty formula that is in short supply, talk with your pediatrician to help try and find an alternative formula that could work.

