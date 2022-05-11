Advertisement

Apple to discontinue iPods after 20-plus years

Tuesday the tech giant announced it was discontinuing the iPod.
Tuesday the tech giant announced it was discontinuing the iPod.(Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - The device that helped Apple change the entire music industry will soon be just a memory.

The digital music player was first introduced back on Oct. 23, 2001. It was the first portable MP3 player that could hold up to a thousand songs.

The device redefined how people bought, enjoyed and shared music.

The iPod was the first portable MP3 player that could hold up to a thousand songs.(Apple via CNN Newsource)

The iPod eventually underwent several upgrades and variations.

It started to lose popularity as smartphones took over as the main source for listening to music on the go.

Now Apple says its newest iPod touch will be the final iteration of the device.

You can buy them online and at stores for $199 while supplies last.

