Frederick Ball Apartments in Quincy receive facelift, debut changes during ribbon cutting

QUINCY (WGEM) - There was a celebration and ribbon cutting Tuesday to commemorate the facelift for The Frederick Ball Apartments in Quincy.

You’ll notice many changes to the 80-year-old apartments on N. 8th Street in Quincy which include new landscaping, and a rehabilitation of 48 units.

The Quincy Housing Authority executive director Jerry Gille explained the process that came with these changes.

“We knew there wasn’t going to be enough money to build everything brand new. We demoed some buildings and we took what was left and we gutted those buildings and opened them up. Opened up the space in those buildings, made the units larger and really made some significant improvements to the site,” Gille said.

He said if it weren’t for the community’s help, this project would not have been possible.

