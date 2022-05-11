JWCC’s JDub Academy registration now open

QUINCY (WGEM) - Registration is now open for the John Wood Community College’s JDub Academy. The summer program, which starts June 6 and runs through July is open for K-12 students. Classes will be offered on topics ranging from agriculture, German, health care, moviemaking and more.

“We want to make sure we’re offering some fun, hands-on experiences for kids where they’re also learning new skills at the same time,” said JWCC Career Services and Community-Based Outreach Manager Kathleen Rodgers. “And also a neat opportunity to be on our campus and most classes are here on our main campus at John Wood.”

Prices vary per course, and scholarships are available on the registration page.

