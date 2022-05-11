Advertisement

Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase

(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A Keokuk man has died 9 days after he was run over by a suspect during a police chase, according to Lee County Attorney Ross Braden.

Attorney Ross Braden reported Wednesday that Colby Manning, 29, of Keokuk, was leading a police chase in the early hours of May 1 when he struck Kyle Savage, 36, of Keokuk who was a pedestrian.

Colby Manning
Colby Manning(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Braden said Savage was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City where he died Monday.

According to Braden, Manning was cited at the time of arrest for eluding resulting in serious injury, speeding, no driver’s license, five counts of failure to obey traffic control devices, defective/unauthorized muffler system, and failure to provide proof of financial liability–accident related failure to obey flashing red signal.

Braden stated manning has since been charged with vehicular homicide by operating while intoxicated, eluding resulting in a death, and violation of parole.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Mark Twain Workshop for Teachers
Mark Twain museum offering educational workshop for teachers
JDub 2022
JWCC’s JDub Academy registration now open
Stamp Out Hunger 2022
‘Stamp Out Hunger’ returns Saturday after two-year break due to COVID
President Joe Biden speaks with farmer Jeff O'Connor in Kankakee, Illinois on May 11, 2022.
Biden highlights plans to help lower prices for farmers, shoppers during Illinois stop