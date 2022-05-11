Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A Keokuk man has died 9 days after he was run over by a suspect during a police chase, according to Lee County Attorney Ross Braden.

Attorney Ross Braden reported Wednesday that Colby Manning, 29, of Keokuk, was leading a police chase in the early hours of May 1 when he struck Kyle Savage, 36, of Keokuk who was a pedestrian.

Colby Manning (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Braden said Savage was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City where he died Monday.

According to Braden, Manning was cited at the time of arrest for eluding resulting in serious injury, speeding, no driver’s license, five counts of failure to obey traffic control devices, defective/unauthorized muffler system, and failure to provide proof of financial liability–accident related failure to obey flashing red signal.

Braden stated manning has since been charged with vehicular homicide by operating while intoxicated, eluding resulting in a death, and violation of parole.

