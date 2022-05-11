Looking to break a record high today

QUINCY (WGEM) - The main focus of the forecast continues to be on the heat and humidity that is impacting the entire region.

It is another warm and muggy morning, as temperatures are in upper 60s to low 70s. With higher dew points still in place, it feels very muggy again. Through the day, we will have a mixture of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We are looking to break the record high of 88°, which was set in 2000. Highs today will reach near 91°. As dew points remain in the 60s to 70s, the higher humidity levels will continue. This will cause our feels like temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows again in the 70s.

For tomorrow, I am expecting more sunshine through the day. Daytime highs will once again be in the low 90s. Heat indices will be in the mid 90s, as dew point temperatures will be just slightly lower.

