Lumber prices start to level out

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sales representatives at ProBuild said they are seeing a trend in lumber product prices leveling out and supply becoming more readily available.

ProBuild Supply Outside Sales Representative Tim Genenbacher said before COVID-19, they were selling 2x4 studs for $5.87. Now, that price has tripled to $15.

However, he said this rapid trend in rising prices has been slowing down with prices leveling out and even some products going down in cost.

“Right now, I can honestly give you a price for something and honor it for a week or two versus an hour,” Genenbacher said. “So, it’s definitely getting more to a normal. "

He said he does not think prices will go down to what they were before the pandemic started.

Genenbacher said the timing has been everything in this industry in the last two years. If they order a product when the price is low, then they can sell it at that low price. He said the same goes if the price is high.

Genenbacher also said getting the supply has been easier than in the past two years. He said over the last couple of years it may have taken upward of six months to get a single window.

“The contractor would have the house built, finished before they even got the window,” Genenbacher said. “So, it was a headache for the contractors, you know.”

He said aluminum was hard to get as well, with strict restrictions on the amount that could be ordered.

