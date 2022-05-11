Advertisement

Mark Twain museum offering educational workshop for teachers

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a push to teach more Tri-States students about Mark Twain’s books and short stories.

The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum is offering a workshop for teachers to learn how to integrate his works into their own classroom.

Participants will spend a week in July visiting Twain’s boyhood home, touring the Mark Twain Cave and creating lesson-plans and curriculum to foster student writing.

Museum Curator Henry Sweets said it’s important to keep his history alive.

“Well every year, Mark Twain’s writings become a year older and with the emphasis of trying to bring more diversity in our national literature, and Mark Twain is sort of being pushed out in a lot of curricula, and we want to see him remain in there,” Sweets said.

The workshop runs from July 11-15, and it costs $250 to attend.

You can get more information about the workshop and register here.

