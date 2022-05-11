Mayor, shoppers excited about Target coming to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Construction to turn the former Kmart building into Target is now in its second week, and crews are working quickly.

Mayor Mike Troup and local shoppers said they are excited about Target coming to Quincy.

“I think within another couple weeks, you won’t be able to recognize this place at all,” Troup said.

Troup said he first learned about Target coming to town early this year.

Crews began work last Thursday, hauling out about 80 trucks filled with shelves, trash and other materials left inside the store.

They plan to replace the roof, re-construct the building’s façade and re-pave the whole parking lot.

Troup said he is happy with the progress of turning the former Kmart building into a Target store.

“Since it was empty, one of the things when I ran, I wanted to help Quincy grow and fill up our empty big box stores and this is a major move toward that,” Troup said.

Local shoppers said they are also happy with the retailer.

“It’s also gonna bring jobs for the community, but it’s also gonna bring jobs for me as well. I do Instacart, and so that will be another store we can do our customer’s shopping out of,” said shopper Michelle Nantel.

Caitlin Erickson coaches lacrosse at Culver-Stockton College, and she said her athletes are looking forward to the store.

“A lot of the girls, as soon as you tell them that we don’t have a Target, their eyes are extremely disappointed, so I think this is gonna be good just another thing for them to do,” Erickson said.

An on-site contractor said they hope to finish by May 2023.

Target will lease the building from GMX Real Estate Group.

A GMX representative said there will be fast-food restaurants and smaller retailers at the site. They plan to tear down the old Ruby Tuesday’s building next year.

