Plans for old Shopko still unclear

QUINCY (WGEM) - With this week’s announcement of Target leasing the old Kmart property at 3701 Broadway residents have been wondering what the future holds for the old Shopko property at 3200 Broadway.

Ryan Garr with R.L.P Development, the company that purchased the Shopko property in December, told WGEM News on Wednesday that the company was able to purchase the Quincy Shopko along with several others at a “good price.”

Garr said they have several ideas and opportunities for the property, but they are unsure at this time which direction they will go. He did not go into detail about what those opportunities are.

He said they should make a decision within the next year.

