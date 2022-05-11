Advertisement

Plans for old Shopko still unclear

Shopko building at 3200 Broadway St. in Quincy.
Shopko building at 3200 Broadway St. in Quincy.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With this week’s announcement of Target leasing the old Kmart property at 3701 Broadway residents have been wondering what the future holds for the old Shopko property at 3200 Broadway.

Ryan Garr with R.L.P Development, the company that purchased the Shopko property in December, told WGEM News on Wednesday that the company was able to purchase the Quincy Shopko along with several others at a “good price.”

Garr said they have several ideas and opportunities for the property, but they are unsure at this time which direction they will go. He did not go into detail about what those opportunities are.

He said they should make a decision within the next year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Mark Twain Workshop for Teachers
Mark Twain museum offering educational workshop for teachers
JDub 2022
JWCC’s JDub Academy registration now open
Stamp Out Hunger 2022
‘Stamp Out Hunger’ returns Saturday after two-year break due to COVID
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
President Joe Biden speaks with farmer Jeff O'Connor in Kankakee, Illinois on May 11, 2022.
Biden highlights plans to help lower prices for farmers, shoppers during Illinois stop