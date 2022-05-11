Quincy man found guilty of sexual assault, exploitation of a child

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of sexual assault, and exploitation of a child, according to the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Adams County State’s Lead Trial Attorney Joshua Jones reported after a 3-day jury trial, and 5 hours of deliberations, an Adams County jury found Bruce W. Gilker, Jr. guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

Jones said Gilker Jr. was indicted on Sept. 23, 2021, following an investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Jones said the investigation began on April 22, 2021, when a young child reported that the Gliker Jr. had committed specific sexual acts to her and in her presence.

His sentencing is set for Monday. Jones said Gilker is facing a sentence of between 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is not eligible for probation based on this conviction.

