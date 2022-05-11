Advertisement

Quincy man found guilty of sexual assault, exploitation of a child

Bruce Gilker, Jr
Bruce Gilker, Jr(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of sexual assault, and exploitation of a child, according to the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Adams County State’s Lead Trial Attorney Joshua Jones reported after a 3-day jury trial, and 5 hours of deliberations, an Adams County jury found Bruce W. Gilker, Jr. guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

Jones said Gilker Jr. was indicted on Sept. 23, 2021, following an investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Jones said the investigation began on April 22, 2021, when a young child reported that the Gliker Jr. had committed specific sexual acts to her and in her presence.

His sentencing is set for Monday. Jones said Gilker is facing a sentence of between 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is not eligible for probation based on this conviction.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

RELATED: Quincy man arrested for sexual assault, exploitation of a child

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
Ukraine Heart
Quincy Man Hopes to Spread Love with Ukraine Heart Yard Design
Strong to severe storms are possible Friday
Severe Storms Friday

Latest News

QPS labor deal passes teachers union
QPS labor deal passes teachers union
Strong storms possible until 9 PM
Severe Storms possible this evening
Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Gov. J.B. Pritzker stand with the newly signed organized...
New law aims to take down ‘multi-billion’ dollar organized retail crime industry
QPS hiring for next school year
QPS labor deal passes teachers union