QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday was a record setting day as far as the heat is concerned, we broke the record set back in 2000 of 88 degrees. The new record is 92°. Initial indications were that high temps for the day were at a90 degrees but that was just a preliminary finding based on the hourly observations. But a closer look revealed the temperature made it to 92 degrees. We may set a new earliest date for three consecutive days with daytime high temperatures over 90. We have had 90 degree temperatures for the past two days and we have 90 degrees or better in the forecast for Thursday.

Record Heat Wednesday (Max Inman)

Record Breaking Heat Wednesday (Max Inman)

We’re bringing the potential in the forecast for showers and thunderstorms on Friday. We will have to watch closely as there is some risk for thunderstorms to be on the severe side Friday afternoon through Friday night. These storms may be very slow moving if they develop as we expect. The slow movement of the storms could make for some very heavy but very localized rainfall totals. Scattered to isolated showers in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday afternoon, these will be widely scattered.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.