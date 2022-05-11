Advertisement

‘Stamp Out Hunger’ returns Saturday after two-year break due to COVID

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - “Stamp Out Hunger,” a national food drive which has been on hiatus for the last two years due to COVID, is returning Saturday, May 14.

In Quincy, the United States Postal Service will be collecting nonperishable food items from mailboxes through the day. Residents are encouraged to tie nonperishable food to their mailbox to be collected. The food will then be dispersed to nine food pantries around Adams County.

“We have seen an increase in food insecurity in our community since COVID,” said Adams County United Way’s Programs and Services Director Jenna Jull. “So food prices are going up so we’re seeing a lot more people utilize our food pantry. We definitely want to keep them stocked, so anything you guys can do to help out will be a tremendous help for us.”

Hull said they will also need volunteers to help out at the post office about 11 a.m. Saturday.

She said anyone interested can call the United Way at 217-224-1223.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Mark Twain Workshop for Teachers
Mark Twain museum offering educational workshop for teachers
JDub 2022
JWCC’s JDub Academy registration now open
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
President Joe Biden speaks with farmer Jeff O'Connor in Kankakee, Illinois on May 11, 2022.
Biden highlights plans to help lower prices for farmers, shoppers during Illinois stop