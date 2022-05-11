‘Stamp Out Hunger’ returns Saturday after two-year break due to COVID

QUINCY (WGEM) - “Stamp Out Hunger,” a national food drive which has been on hiatus for the last two years due to COVID, is returning Saturday, May 14.

In Quincy, the United States Postal Service will be collecting nonperishable food items from mailboxes through the day. Residents are encouraged to tie nonperishable food to their mailbox to be collected. The food will then be dispersed to nine food pantries around Adams County.

“We have seen an increase in food insecurity in our community since COVID,” said Adams County United Way’s Programs and Services Director Jenna Jull. “So food prices are going up so we’re seeing a lot more people utilize our food pantry. We definitely want to keep them stocked, so anything you guys can do to help out will be a tremendous help for us.”

Hull said they will also need volunteers to help out at the post office about 11 a.m. Saturday.

She said anyone interested can call the United Way at 217-224-1223.

