Advertisement

Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to be tried as adult

JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied the request to transfer the case of a teen accused of killing a Fairfield teacher to juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale, 17, and another teen, Willard Miller, are accused of killing Fairfield High School Spanish Teacher Nohema Graber.

Graber was reported missing on November 3, 2021. Her body was later found at Chautauqua Park. Police say she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Goodale faces charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Goodale faces a separate trial from Willard Miller. Both teens are charged as adults.

Miller also had a motion to move his trial to juvenile court, but a judge has not ruled on it yet.

Attorneys for Goodale argued he was a good candidate for rehabilitative efforts. But the State argued the Iowa State Training School for Boys would only be able to hold him until his 18th birthday, limiting the amount of time available for rehabilitation for such a serious offense.

Court documents show the Judge ruled in favor of the State saying there is simply insufficient time to rehabilitate the defendant for a crime of such magnitude.

A pretrial conference for Goodale is set for August 1, and a jury trial is set for August 23.

If both teens are convicted as adults, they face life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup he says the developer has set up a trailer there, and is contacting local sub...
Developer sets up at former Kmart in Quincy
New QPD chief selection looks forward to helping build 'world-class' department
New Quincy Police chief selection looks to build a ‘world-class’ department
Jonathan Lewin
Quincy City Council accepts recommendation for Quincy Police chief
Willie Nelson & Family headlines the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Willie Nelson to headline Illinois State Fair
A year later, Quincy glass recycling program proves to be popular
Quincy glass recycling program seeing lots of use

Latest News

Mark Twain Workshop for Teachers
Mark Twain museum offering educational workshop for teachers
JDub 2022
JWCC’s JDub Academy registration now open
Stamp Out Hunger 2022
‘Stamp Out Hunger’ returns Saturday after two-year break due to COVID
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
President Joe Biden speaks with farmer Jeff O'Connor in Kankakee, Illinois on May 11, 2022.
Biden highlights plans to help lower prices for farmers, shoppers during Illinois stop