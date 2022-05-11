As temps rise in the Tri-States, a reminder to avoid heat-related illnesses

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the temperature on the rise, so are heat-related illnesses.

Blessing Hospital nurse practitioner Jaryn Black said Tuesday heat stroke and dehydration are, of course, more common during warmer times of the year, especially in young children and the elderly.

Symptoms of these illnesses include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and feeling faint.

Black said there are ways to help prevent getting sick.

“The biggest thing to do is protect yourself from the heat. So when it’s hot and there’s a lot of sun, a big thing to do is wear loose, cool clothing, take breaks from direct sunlight, and to drink plenty of fluids that are low in sugar. Drinks such as water,” Black said.

Black said if you do experience heat illness, try to find a cool and shaded spot to rest, and make sure to drink plenty of room temperature water.

