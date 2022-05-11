Advertisement

US customs officers find rare destructive beetle in fruit boxes at US-Mexico border

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers spotted a rare insect trying to hitch a ride across the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this month.

According to the agency, the insect was spotted on May 2 at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas.

CBP agriculture specialists report they discovered the Cochabamba beetle inside a shipment of fruit. Officials said the beetle is a rare pest usually found in Central and South America and never seen before at a U.S. port of entry.

U.S. customs said the beetles are destructive and cause agricultural and economic damage. The fruit shipment was returned to Mexico.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

