WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (May 10) Hannibal Lady Pirates Will Have A New Voice Leading Them On The Hardwood Next Season And QND Raiders Wrestling Standout Curtis Steinkamp Signs A National Letter Of Intent

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The voice and the face will be a familiar one leading the Lady Pirates basketball team on the prep hardwood next season at Hannibal High School. That’s because the man selected to take over the reins of the program has been an assistant at HHS for the past three seasons. William “Shawn” Lee-Gaines was “officially” introduced this morning as the new head girls basketball coach for Hannibal High. Gaines has been in the Hannibal School District since 2019. We’ll check in with the Columbia, Missouri product and hear about “his vision” for the “Red and Black” on the hardwood for the years ahead.

The Hannibal Pirates will also have a new but familiar voice at the helm of the Lady Pirates tennis team next season as well. That’s because assistant coach Tony Kuse has been promoted and tabbed as the new head coach for the squad. Kuse already serves as head tennis coach for the boys team, at HHS and now he’s set to take over both programs next season. We’ll hear from Coach Kuse about the new challenges ahead.

In “The Gem City” on Tuesday afternoon, one of the regions top prep wrestlers signed a National Letter Of Intent with Quincy University’s new wrestling program in the NCAA Division II ranks. Quincy Notre Dame’s Curtis Steinkamp was the Raider senior in the NLI signing spotlight Tuesday afternoon. Just after 2:00 p.m., the proud Raider senior signed all his official paperwork in front of family, friends, and teammates. Curtis also took timeout to share a few thoughts on what it meant to him to become of of the first local prep recruits to sign with the new collegiate wrestling program at QU that will be competing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in the months ahead.

Another high school of note also signed a National Letter of Intent in Missouri earlier today. Hannibal High School All-Stater Trevor Wilson signed his “NLI” with Lindenwood University inside the lobby of Korf Gymnasium with his family looking on. Wilson has posted one of the more remarkable records on the wrestling mats during his prep career at HHS and now he’s set to join the Lions of LU in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. We’ll have the story and hear from Mr. Wilson as he offers some insight on how the coaches at Lindenwood really helped his feel comfortable during his recent campus visit.

