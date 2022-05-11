WGEM Sports At Ten: Camp Point Central Lady Panthers Roll Past Payson-Seymour On The Dirt During “Senior Day” And Lia Quintero Nets 4 Goals To Lead The QND Lady Raiders Past Springfield-Lutheran On The IHSA Post-Season Soccer Pitch
QND Raiders Post 18th Straight Win On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
High School Baseball
Camp Point Central 0
Quincy 6
Macomb 6
Quincy Notre Dame 8
QND: Raiders Have Posted 18 Straight Wins!
QND: Dalton Miller (3-For-4 / 2B / 2 RBI )
QND: Ben Kasparie (1-For-3 / 3B / 2 RBI )
Liberty 2
Pittsfield 12
Southeastern 17
Pleasant Hill 0
Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 11
Brown County 5
Triopia 8
Brown County 13
BC: 16 Hits & 3 Errors By The Hornets vs. THS
IHSA Softball
Payson-Seymour 1
Camp Point Central 11
“Senior Day” For Central
CPC Has Now Won 12 Out Of Their Last 13 Games
CPC: Lady Panthers Now (19-7) On The Season
PS: Lady Indians Slide to (7-11) On The Season
Macomb 2
Quincy 1
MHS: (WP) Kaitlyn Robinson (CG / 1 H / 0 ER / 4 K / 0 BB)
WIVC Championship
Brown County 13
Carrollton 7
BC Hornets Now (26-0) On The Season
Unity 10
Liberty 7
Triopia 8
Western 9
MSHSAA Baseball
Highland 0
Macon 15
HHS: Cougars Now (1-13) On The Season
South Shelby 5
Clark County 6
Game Notes: Keaton Panteleo (6 IP / 9 K )
Zaiden Wood ( HR / 2R )
Bowling Green 3
Warrenton 4
Marion County 1
Elsberry 11
LaPlata 10
Knox County 5
Louisiana 1
Montgomery County 3
Paris 2
Schuyler County 16
SC Rams Now (7-8) On The Season
IHSA Girls Soccer (Post-Season)
Springfield-Lutheran 0
Quincy Notre Dame 8
QND: Lia Quintero (4 Goals)
QND: Sage Stratton (1 Goal)
QND: Annie Eaton (1 Goal)
QND: Makayla Patton (1 Goal)
QND: Grayson Pritts (1 Goal)
MSHSAA Girls Soccer
Canton 0
Mexico 2
IGHSAU Soccer
Fort Madison 6
Mediapolis 0
FM: Teagan Snaadt (3 Goals / 1 Assist)
FM: Teagan Denning: (1 Goal / 2 Assists)
FM: Natalie Randolph (1 Goal / 4 Assists)
FM: Coree James (1 Goal)
IHSA Tennis
Boys
Quincy 5
Quincy Notre Dame 4
IHSA Track & Field
Camp Point Central High School
1600 Meters
1. Miles Sheppard (West Hancock) 4:29:16
2. Cannen Wolf (Liberty) 4:45.52
3. Quentin Althar (West Hancock) 5:11.49
4. Jackson Veile (Pittsfield) 5:13.82
5. Carson Bernal (Camp Pt. Central) 5:55.37
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.