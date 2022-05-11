Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Camp Point Central Lady Panthers Roll Past Payson-Seymour On The Dirt During “Senior Day” And Lia Quintero Nets 4 Goals To Lead The QND Lady Raiders Past Springfield-Lutheran On The IHSA Post-Season Soccer Pitch

QND Raiders Post 18th Straight Win On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
Lady Panthers Of Camp Point Post A Big Win Over Payson-Season On The IHSA Dirt On "Senior Day"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

High School Baseball

Camp Point Central 0

Quincy 6

Macomb 6

Quincy Notre Dame 8

QND: Raiders Have Posted 18 Straight Wins!

QND: Dalton Miller (3-For-4 / 2B / 2 RBI )

QND: Ben Kasparie (1-For-3 / 3B / 2 RBI )

Liberty 2

Pittsfield 12

Southeastern 17

Pleasant Hill 0

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 11

Brown County 5

Triopia 8

Brown County 13

BC: 16 Hits & 3 Errors By The Hornets vs. THS

IHSA Softball

Payson-Seymour 1

Camp Point Central 11

“Senior Day” For Central

CPC Has Now Won 12 Out Of Their Last 13 Games

CPC: Lady Panthers Now (19-7) On The Season

PS: Lady Indians Slide to (7-11) On The Season

Macomb 2

Quincy 1

MHS: (WP) Kaitlyn Robinson (CG / 1 H / 0 ER / 4 K / 0 BB)

WIVC Championship

Brown County 13

Carrollton 7

BC Hornets Now (26-0) On The Season

Unity 10

Liberty 7

Triopia 8

Western 9

MSHSAA Baseball

Highland 0

Macon 15

HHS: Cougars Now (1-13) On The Season

South Shelby 5

Clark County 6

Game Notes: Keaton Panteleo (6 IP / 9 K )

Zaiden Wood ( HR / 2R )

Bowling Green 3

Warrenton 4

Marion County 1

Elsberry 11

LaPlata 10

Knox County 5

Louisiana 1

Montgomery County 3

Paris 2

Schuyler County 16

SC Rams Now (7-8) On The Season

IHSA Girls Soccer (Post-Season)

Springfield-Lutheran 0

Quincy Notre Dame 8

QND: Lia Quintero (4 Goals)

QND: Sage Stratton (1 Goal)

QND: Annie Eaton (1 Goal)

QND: Makayla Patton (1 Goal)

QND: Grayson Pritts (1 Goal)

MSHSAA Girls Soccer

Canton 0

Mexico 2

IGHSAU Soccer

Fort Madison 6

Mediapolis 0

FM: Teagan Snaadt (3 Goals / 1 Assist)

FM: Teagan Denning: (1 Goal / 2 Assists)

FM: Natalie Randolph (1 Goal / 4 Assists)

FM: Coree James (1 Goal)

IHSA Tennis

Boys

Quincy 5

Quincy Notre Dame 4

IHSA Track & Field

Camp Point Central High School

1600 Meters

1. Miles Sheppard (West Hancock) 4:29:16

2. Cannen Wolf (Liberty) 4:45.52

3. Quentin Althar (West Hancock) 5:11.49

4. Jackson Veile (Pittsfield) 5:13.82

5. Carson Bernal (Camp Pt. Central) 5:55.37

