Advertisement

3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.

Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Troup, shoppers optimistic about Target coming to Quincy
Mayor, shoppers excited about Target coming to Quincy
1466 East County Road 350, West Point, Illinois
2 people found dead in rural West Point, Illinois
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
Target storefront
Target to take over former Kmart location
Assistant Public Defender John Citro, right, leaves the courtroom after being excused from the...
Defendant Yohn will represent himself in carjacking, sexual assault trial

Latest News

North Korea state media is reporting its first-ever COVID case.
North Korea identifies first COVID-19 case
Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help driver having medical emergency
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as US nears 1M deaths
Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help driver having medical emergency
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats