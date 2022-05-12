Brown County business competition winner announced

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - We now know who won the Action Brown County business competition.

Five Brown County start-up competition finalists competed for a $20,000 prize to make their business dream a reality on Wednesday night.

Alana Boylen won, and she will be using the money for her business, Green Flamingo Grill.

Put on by Action Brown County and through the Tracy Family Foundation, this competition was the first of its kind to take place in Brown County.

The competition started on April 13 with 17 participants. Through the process, the competitors sent in an application with a business idea to Action Brown County. Over the course of time, the participants were required to attend two out of three workshops to help develop their business with topics pertaining to marketing, branding, and planning.

Action Brown County officials said the idea is to bring niche businesses to Brown County and help spur the local economy.

The pitch competition took place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Brown County High School auditorium.

The public was invited to attend and vote on their favorite pitch along with the panel of judges.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.