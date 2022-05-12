Canton holding fundraiser for new U.S. 61 sign

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of Canton wants to attract more people to the city by installing a sign along U.S. 61, but they need your help to fund it.

The Canton Main Street Association is hosting a downtown fundraiser next Saturday to raise money for the project.

There will be a band, car show, children’s activities and food on Lewis Street.

Marilee Kay with the Main Street Association said putting a sign along the highway will hopefully attract visitors and future residents to the city.

“We have a great river front, our downtown is really cool, and it’s a great town to live in so we are wanting to get people to get pulled off the highway to be enticed to check out what Canton is with that great big sign out there,” Kay said.

Kay said the event starts at 3 p.m. with a cornhole tournament.

She said they want to raise around $10,000 through many summer activities.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.