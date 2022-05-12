Advertisement

Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis has retired

Former Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis.
Former Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis.(Herald-Whig)
By Jim Roberts
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis has retired, according to Hannibal Mayor James Hark.

Hark said City Manager Lisa Peck is currently conducting internal interviews and will bring a recommendation to the City Council.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, Davis was named chief in 2006 after joining the department in 1991.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Troup, shoppers optimistic about Target coming to Quincy
Mayor, shoppers excited about Target coming to Quincy
1466 East County Road 350, West Point, Illinois
2 people found dead in rural West Point, Illinois
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
Target storefront
Target to take over former Kmart location
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are possible Friday
Severe Storms Friday
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) talks with reporters in...
Illinois Republicans claim Democrats aren’t transparent about “pork projects” in FY23 budget, Dems bite back
DCFS Headquarters in Springfield, Illinois
DCFS audit shows messy, inconsistent data
Iowa law looks to crack down on heroin dealers
Iowa law looks to crack down on heroin dealers