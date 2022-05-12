HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis has retired, according to Hannibal Mayor James Hark.

Hark said City Manager Lisa Peck is currently conducting internal interviews and will bring a recommendation to the City Council.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, Davis was named chief in 2006 after joining the department in 1991.

