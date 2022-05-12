Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis has retired
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis has retired, according to Hannibal Mayor James Hark.
Hark said City Manager Lisa Peck is currently conducting internal interviews and will bring a recommendation to the City Council.
According to our news-gathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, Davis was named chief in 2006 after joining the department in 1991.
