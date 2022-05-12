Near record highs

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 AM through 9 PM today for Lee County in Iowa, Scotland and Clark County in Missouri, and Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, neighbors, the elderly and the disabled. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Pets should also be brought inside. If you are hot, they are hotter.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 AM - 9 PM. (maxuser | WGEM)

The ridge responsible for our early taste of summer continues to sit over the region. Therefore, we have another warm and muggy morning as temperatures are mainly in the 70s. Through the day, we will have continued southerly winds and mostly sunny skies. We will be getting very close to a record high. The record stands at 93° set in 1956. The forecasted high for today is 92°. With high humidity still in place though, it will feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s.

Into tomorrow, our weather pattern will be changing. By tomorrow morning, the previously mentioned ridge will be moving east. A few showers will attempt to head our way in the morning, but those look to weaken and fall apart before reaching us. The first half of the day will be mostly sunny, before a cold front starts to approach. Highs will be in the upper 80s. As the front nears, clouds will gradually start to build. We will then have a chance of showers and thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon/evening into the first half of the night. These storms look to form near or right over the Tri-States. Once they start to develop, they will do so quickly. With an unstable atmosphere, a few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center currently has everyone in the Tri-States under a threat level 2 out of 5. The main threats would be damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flash flooding. We will continue to update you on this risk as more model data comes in.

Everyone is under a threat level 2 out of 5. (maxuser | WGEM)

