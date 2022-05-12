Quincy Man Hopes to Spread Love with Ukraine Heart Yard Design

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you haven’t had the chance to go see a Ukraine heart that one Quincy man made in his yard, it will be there awhile longer.

Anand Sangoi said he has done different heart designs in his yard over the years, all just to spread love.

He said, last year and this year, he has kept the heart up for longer periods of time.

He said he felt like the world needs more love right now, and with everything going on in Ukraine, he decided to offer love and prayer for them and anybody suffering.

If you would like to see the heart, it is located in the Cambridge Estates.

