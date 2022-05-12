Advertisement

Rules of the road course held for seniors

By Logan Williams
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - A representative from the Illinois secretary of state’s office was in Carthage on Thursday helping seniors prepare for a stop at a driver services facility.

The course is free and designed for seniors but is technically open to all.

The classes are meant to be a refresher on things such as traffic signs, traffic laws, driving test instructions, and procedures on updating a license.

Part of the discussion also involved the requirements around the Real ID system, with the deadline for Real ID being May 2023.

Chris Bax, the representative that led the class, said it is all about building confidence.

“Hopefully what they got today will make them a little bit more comfortable going into the DMV, and just kind of knowing what the process is to renew their license,” Bax said.

Bax has led classes across much of Central Illinois for many years, and he said he has received a lot of positive feedback from participants.

“The feedback that I got from all the classes usually is that it’s very helpful. A lot of them are like, I didn’t really know that this question was on there or I didn’t really remember this situation so just getting something as simple as reviewing the signs that are out there, that was very helpful to them,” Bax said.

Several more courses are planned in Illinois across the next couple of months.

You can find the latest information about the courses and the course schedule here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Troup, shoppers optimistic about Target coming to Quincy
Mayor, shoppers excited about Target coming to Quincy
1466 East County Road 350, West Point, Illinois
2 people found dead in rural West Point, Illinois
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Target storefront
Target to take over former Kmart location

Latest News

Foster Grandparent program happening at Tri-State school to help students learn better, easier
Foster Grandparent program happening at Tri-State school to help students learn better, easier
First grade students from Warsaw elementary said they were having fun despite the heat.
Hundreds of Hancock County students have some farming fun
Canton holding fundraiser for new U.S. 61 sign
Canton holding fundraiser for new U.S. 61 sign
Foster Grandparent Program to benefit Black Hawk Elementary School students
Foster Grandparent Program to benefit Black Hawk Elementary School students