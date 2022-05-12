Rules of the road course held for seniors

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - A representative from the Illinois secretary of state’s office was in Carthage on Thursday helping seniors prepare for a stop at a driver services facility.

The course is free and designed for seniors but is technically open to all.

The classes are meant to be a refresher on things such as traffic signs, traffic laws, driving test instructions, and procedures on updating a license.

Part of the discussion also involved the requirements around the Real ID system, with the deadline for Real ID being May 2023.

Chris Bax, the representative that led the class, said it is all about building confidence.

“Hopefully what they got today will make them a little bit more comfortable going into the DMV, and just kind of knowing what the process is to renew their license,” Bax said.

Bax has led classes across much of Central Illinois for many years, and he said he has received a lot of positive feedback from participants.

“The feedback that I got from all the classes usually is that it’s very helpful. A lot of them are like, I didn’t really know that this question was on there or I didn’t really remember this situation so just getting something as simple as reviewing the signs that are out there, that was very helpful to them,” Bax said.

Several more courses are planned in Illinois across the next couple of months.

You can find the latest information about the courses and the course schedule here.

