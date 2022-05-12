Advertisement

Severe Storms Friday

Heat continues Friday
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The heat will continue for the region on Friday. It will not be quite as warm but it’s still going to be well above what normal with a high temperature in the upper 80s. We do have a Weather Alert Friday, the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms looks likely. The primary threat would be large hail and possibly some damaging wind. If the storms develop the way we think, we may also see some locally heavy rain, with some flash flooding. The timing for The development of thunderstorms looks like it will be Friday between 3 and 8 PM. Saturday looks like a decent day the temperature still on the warm side. Sunday looks cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the area although they should not be severe on Sunday. Temperatures will be significantly cooler Sunday with a daytime high temperature in the mid to low 70s.

