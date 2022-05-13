Baccalaureate mass held for Quincy Notre Dame students

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Church of Saint Peter held their baccalaureate mass for Quincy Notre Dame graduating high school seniors Thursday.

Families and friends came to support the 83 graduating students, who will graduate this Sunday, with prayer and songs.

Principal Mark McDowell said students were excited for the ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments as well as their faith.

“It’s a great opportunity again too, in a prayerful way, to remind them who they are in a faith community and bless them for what they have done on behalf of our school community and to send them forth,” McDowell said.

McDowell added that it is important to have this send off as it strengthens the community.

