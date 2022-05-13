Advertisement

Bridge the Gap to cause road closures

Bridge the Gap road closures(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Several Quincy roads will be closed on Saturday during the Bridge the Gap to Health Race, according to the race organizer Quincy Medical Group.

According to organizers, the following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to noon:

  • Front Street from Jersey to Broadway
  • 2nd Street from Maine to Cherry
  • Broadway from 3rd to Bonansinga
  • Vermont from 3rd to Front Street
  • Hampshire from 3rd to Front Street
  • Cedar Street from 3rd street to Bonansinga Drive
  • Bonansinga Drive (North Bottom Road) from Broadway to Einhaus Lane

Organizers also reported Bridge the Gap emergency text alerts are also in place if needed. To subscribe to these alerts, text bridgethegap to 888777.

Organizers added, in the case of inclement weather, Bridge the Gap to Health Committee members will work closely with the Adams County Emergency Management Agency to determine the best option for participant and volunteer safety.

