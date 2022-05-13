COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising again in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois just reported the highest single-day case count for COVID-19 since February 4. Hospitalizations are also rising with the highest number of COVID patients since late February.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,411 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday. The case 7-day average for the state is now 314 per 100,000 people.

IDPH officials also reported that 909 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 complications. Of those, 87 people are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators. At this point last week, there were 808 COVID patients with 66 people in the ICU and 24 on ventilators.

The department says there were 40,026 new confirmed and probable cases reported over the past week. IDPH also reported another 45 deaths during that time. 33,705 Illinoisans have died from COVID-related illness since the pandemic started. IDPH reported 30,633 new COVID cases last week with 46 deaths.

The CDC says 23 of the state’s 102 counties now have medium community level spread for COVID-19. Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Whiteside, Will, and Winnebago are the 14 counties in the northern portion of Illinois reporting increased COVID spread. Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Logan, Mason, McLean, Peoria, and Sangamon counties in central Illinois have seen medium-level spread. In southern Illinois, Johnson County is the outlier for medium spread. The state reported 14 counties were rated at medium-level spread last Friday.

“While case counts are rising, we would urge the public not to be alarmed, but to be aware of this trend and to take action by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “In addition, in areas that are rated at a Medium Community Level, people who are elderly or immunocompromised are strongly advised to mask up in indoor places.”

Tokars said anyone testing positive for COVID-19 should talk with healthcare providers about getting a prescription for therapeutic treatment. She explained the new treatment options are much more effective at preventing hospitalization and death when they are taken early in the course of illness from COVID-19.

IDPH officials note people in areas with rising COVID-19 infections should consider avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask whenever they are indoors with other people. The department says people should self-isolate and stay home from work or social gatherings if they start to feel flu-like symptoms.

Meanwhile, 17,675 vaccines were given over the last 24 hours. 85.6% of Illinoisans 12 and older have received at least one shot. 76.9% of those people are fully vaccinated. The 7-day rolling average for shots given is 11,586.

