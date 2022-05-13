GLVC Baseball Tournament Update: Quincy University Hawks Set To Return To Action On The Post-Season Diamond This Afternoon At 3:00 PM

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy University officials have confirmed that today’s Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament game on the baseball diamond featuring Quincy University and the University of Indianapolis will now get underway later today at 3:00 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for this evening at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of Lindenwood University.

Due to the threat of thunderstorms reaching the St. Louis area later today, the game was moved up and the location was changed as well. U-Indy and the Hawks will now square off at Weber Field on the campus of Maryville University instead of the Lou Brock Sports Center.

The third-seeded Hawks of QU beat the Lions of Lindenwood on Thursday 12-3 in their tournament opener to advance into the winner’s bracket of the GLVC Tourney.

