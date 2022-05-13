Heart Check for Tim event being held Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Heart Check for Tim event is returning to the Knights of Columbus in Quincy on Saturday.

A Wiffle ball tournament is set to begin around 9 a.m., followed by hours of music, food, a silent auction and heart screenings.

Matt Witte, the event organizer, said the heart screenings check for a condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which can be quite dangerous for young people.

“Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a condition that could go completely undiagnosed. It’s not typically tested for in any sports physical. We put on this event in honor of my cousin Tim, just to really test for that and make sure those high school students at least have an opportunity to get that test done,” said Witte.

Witte’s cousin Tim Haley passed away a couple of years ago due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

He said it is important that everyone keeps up with their physical screenings in order to stay healthy.

Witte said the event could not happen as successfully without the help from Quincy Medical Group.

“Quincy Medical Group is donating their time, and their efforts and their staff, so hats off to them. They do a great job every year to provide that service to all these high school students, and we’re very thankful for them and we hope we can have a lot of students turn out,” said Witte.

The heart screenings will run from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Witte said all the students need for a screening is a student ID and parent’s permission.

He said the test only takes a couple of minutes.

