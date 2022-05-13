Hospital Report: May 13, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Charles “Charlie” W. Brown, 78, of New London, MO, passed away May 11 at his home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Richard Michael Sovern, 70, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away May 12 at his home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Sharon W. Scott, age 81, of Quincy, died May 11. in St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Tracey Lynn LaFond, 53, of Hannibal, MO, passed away May 12 at her home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Verna Joan Johnson, age 80, of Quincy, died on May 12 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

There are no births to report as of now

