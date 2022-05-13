Advertisement

Lewin declines Quincy Police Chief position

Jonathan Lewin
Jonathan Lewin(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners announced on Friday afternoon that Johnathan Lewin declined the offer as Quincy Police Chief.

Chairman Barry Cheyne stated that Lewin indicated that both personally and professionally it was in his best interest to decline.

According to Cheyne, Lewin also stated he was uncomfortable with the contract, and in the review of the overall benefits package compared to his current salary, it was too much risk.

Cheyne stated Lewin had previously informed the board he had and was pursuing other police chief opportunities.

Lewin said he was thankful for the Quincy police chief search process and offered to further assist the department from his current capacity.

Cheyne stated Adam C. Yates would be appointed Quincy Police Chief. Yates is currently serving as the Interim Police Chief and Deputy Chief of Administrative Services for the department and was a Police Chief finalist.

Cheyne added Interim Chief Yates will be subject to the same Board of Fire and Police Commission requirements as Lewin, 6-month probation period and conduct a background investigation, polygraph, psychological test, drug test and full medical screening. The city of Quincy will negotiate his salary and benefits package.

