Local farm brings life science education to Lincoln Douglas Elementary School

QUINCY (WGEM) - Kids at Lincoln Douglas Elementary School in Quincy had a chance to have some hands-on agriculture learning Friday.

Hilltop Home and Farms provided life science classes to all grades at the school, with topics ranging from animal first aid to egg incubation.

Clare Smith led the class, and she said so far kids have really enjoyed them.

“Kids are fascinated by animals. It’s really easy to get their attention with the baby birds that we bring. But then, we try to use that to lead them to learn about something that’s age appropriate. So the youngest kids will just talk about the life cycle...you know to egg to chick to adult chicken and then back around. With the older kids we might talk about the different breeds,” said Smith.

She used different methods to lead the lessons, including picture books and games involving the students.

Following the class session, the students were then led by her son over to the adult chickens and baby birds.

She said she began the classes as a way to bring field trips to the school after the pandemic struck.

The classes will continue at Lincoln Douglas on Tuesday, and she hopes to bring the classes to more schools in the future.

Students from Miss Blickhan and Ms. Traynor's fifth grade class learn about egg incubation. (WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.