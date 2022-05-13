Macomb schools waive registration, activity fees for next school year

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - With inflation continuing to rise, families are feeling the financial pinch.

One local school district is waiving registration and activity fees next school year to try to lighten the load for parents.

Macomb Public School District Superintendent Patrick Twomey said he got the idea to waive fees after seeing another school district waive theirs. He introduced the item to the board which voted to pass it on April 25.

Twomey said for families with multiple children the price to register for school and play sports can add up to about $1,500. He said the district has a poverty rate of about 60 percent.

Many junior high and high school aged kids do not report that their family is struggling financially, according to Twomey, so some of them never participated in extra-curricular activities.

He said a parent told him their child will finally be able to play a sport next year.

“They have a child who is in high school who has never been able to participate in extracurricular activities because they simply did not have the resources to do that,” Twomey said.

Justin Bougher will have two children attending school next year, and he said the waived fees will be beneficial.

“That’s an expense that you can’t really scrap because it’s your kids school so it’s not an optional thing you can cut. So it’s going to make life a lot easier I think,” Bougher said.

Twomey said while this is a decision that impacts the 2022-2023 school year, they plan to extend it.

“We need to demonstrate that we have an understanding of our district and our community and the struggles that are happening. We need to show our families that we are in this together,” Twomey said.

This is the first time the district has waived registration and activity fees since Twomey became superintendent.

