Advertisement

Missouri Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs

Pills
Pills(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill passed this week by Missouri lawmakers would prohibit medical licensing board from disciplining doctors who prescribe the off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

The Kansas City Star reports the bill also would bar pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the controversial drugs. Some doctors prescribed the two drugs to patients with COVID-19, although the Food and Drug Administration has not approved either drug for that use.

The provision was tucked into a larger bill involving professional licensing. Sen. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, said he added the amendment because some doctors are worried they could lose their medical licenses for prescribing the drugs.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
Ukraine Heart
Quincy Man Hopes to Spread Love with Ukraine Heart Yard Design
Shopko building at 3200 Broadway St. in Quincy.
Plans for old Shopko still unclear

Latest News

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) gets congratulations at the bench after he scored a goal off...
Blues bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Wild
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s office says 96-year-old Lorene Fickess died in a fire at her home...
1 person killed in 3 apparently connected fires in Missouri
Creative Commons via Pixabay.
Illinois historically Black college to close after 157 years
Missouri renews call for national convention on term limits