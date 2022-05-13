Advertisement

Missouri governor signs supplemental budget bill

“These funds are critical for victims of domestic and sexual violence and our K-12 schools,” Gov. Parson said
HB 3015 totals more than $851 million.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a second supplementary budget bill that the general assembly passed last week.

According to a press release from the governor’s office regarding the bill, it “allocates supplemental funding for grant programs and operations across state government, including K-12 school programs, domestic and sexual violence victim services, water and wastewater services, child abuse prevention programs, and health care projects, among others.”

H.B. 3015 applies to Fiscal Year 2022. It totals more than $851 million.

That includes more than $110 million in general revenue, nearly $383 million in federal funds, and more than $357 million in other funds.

“This budget bill allows state government to continue supporting Missourians and creating opportunity in our state,” Governor Parson said. “These funds are critical for victims of domestic and sexual violence and our K-12 schools. We thank the General Assembly for getting this legislation to my desk.”

