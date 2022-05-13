QPS labor deal passes teachers union

QUINCY (WGEM) - A labor deal between Quincy Public Schools and the Quincy Federation of Teachers was ratified by the union Friday.

The union represents nearly 90% of the district’s employees.

Quincy Federation of Teachers President Brandi Many said all units overwhelmingly passed it.

According to QPS Superintendent Roy Webb, the deal is for three years.

Many said she would not release the terms of the contract until it is approved by the School Board. The board will vote Wednesday night.

