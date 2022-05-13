Advertisement

QPS labor deal passes teachers union

QPS hiring for next school year
QPS hiring for next school year(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A labor deal between Quincy Public Schools and the Quincy Federation of Teachers was ratified by the union Friday.

The union represents nearly 90% of the district’s employees.

Quincy Federation of Teachers President Brandi Many said all units overwhelmingly passed it.

According to QPS Superintendent Roy Webb, the deal is for three years.

Many said she would not release the terms of the contract until it is approved by the School Board. The board will vote Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
Ukraine Heart
Quincy Man Hopes to Spread Love with Ukraine Heart Yard Design
Shopko building at 3200 Broadway St. in Quincy.
Plans for old Shopko still unclear

Latest News

QHS Blue Devils Return To Action On The IHSA Diamond Against Unity
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 11)
Bridge the Gap road closures
Bridge the Gap to cause road closures
Efforts to encourage double cropping
Federal double cropping initiatives looking to lower food prices
Baccalaureate mass held for Quincy Notre Dame students
Baccalaureate mass held for Quincy Notre Dame students