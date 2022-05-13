Advertisement

Severe Storms possible this evening

Strong storms possible until 9 PM
Strong storms possible until 9 PM(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a limited potential for severe thunderstorms between now and 9 PM. We are watching the sky and the radar closely. The main threat would be large hail and damaging wind. The way the storms are setting up they won’t be moving very rapidly so there is also the potential for some locally heavy rain totals and flash flooding. Once the storms come to an end we will be setting ourselves up for a pretty awesome Saturday. The daytime high temperature Saturday in the mid 80s, relative humidity should be fairly low and a little bit of a light northwest wind and mostly sunny skies. It’s a different story on Sunday where we will have on and off showers and thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy sky and significantly cooler temperatures. Sunday night we expect temperatures to drop down into the low 50s, that will give the air conditioner a chance for a break.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
Ukraine Heart
Quincy Man Hopes to Spread Love with Ukraine Heart Yard Design
Strong to severe storms are possible Friday
Severe Storms Friday

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Risk of a few strong to severe storms this evening and night.
Sunshine. Then, scattered thunderstorms later in the day.
Morning Weather 5/13
Morning Weather 5/13
Evening Weather Forecast 5/12/22
Evening Weather Forecast 5/12/22