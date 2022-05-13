Severe Storms possible this evening

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a limited potential for severe thunderstorms between now and 9 PM. We are watching the sky and the radar closely. The main threat would be large hail and damaging wind. The way the storms are setting up they won’t be moving very rapidly so there is also the potential for some locally heavy rain totals and flash flooding. Once the storms come to an end we will be setting ourselves up for a pretty awesome Saturday. The daytime high temperature Saturday in the mid 80s, relative humidity should be fairly low and a little bit of a light northwest wind and mostly sunny skies. It’s a different story on Sunday where we will have on and off showers and thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy sky and significantly cooler temperatures. Sunday night we expect temperatures to drop down into the low 50s, that will give the air conditioner a chance for a break.

