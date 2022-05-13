Advertisement

Steve Augeri concert proceeds to help restore Washington Theater in downtown Quincy

By WGEM Staff and Hunter Willis
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -You have a chance to rock out to Journey songs while helping restore a local theater this weekend.

Former lead singer Steve Augeri will be playing at the Oakely-Lindsay Center this Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the restoration of the Washington Theater in downtown Quincy.

The president of the Washington Theater Commission, Brian Heinze, said he wants to turn the place into a community event center and feels it would bring some new life to downtown.

“We are talking the capabilities of having movies but also live concerts, rock concerts, blues, stand-up comedy, weddings, wedding receptions, corporate events, dinner theater. Its wherever the imagination can take you is what this facility is gonna be able to be used for,” Heinze said.

Heinze said they have already put $750,000 into renovations and all of it has been money they have raised or received through grants.

Final pricing for the project is still to be determined.

