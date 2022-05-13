Sunshine. Then, scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

QUINCY (WGEM) - A ridge over the region has been giving us hot and humid weather over the past several days. However, that ridge is now starting to break down. That means today will not be quite as hot and humid. Daytime highs will still be well above normal for this time of year though, in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s as humidity levels will be slightly lower. We will enjoy sunny to mostly sunny skies through the first half of the day. Then, as a cold front starts to approach, very gradually clouds will start to build as we head into the late afternoon timeframe. By early evening, showers and thunderstorms will redevelop over the Tri-States. These storms look to blossom fairly quickly. The overall organization of the thunderstorms looks limited. Therefore, we are looking to have scattered storms that will be in clusters. With some instability (fuel) on hand for the storms, a few of them could be strong to severe. The main threat would be strong wind gusts and hail. The storms will produce very heavy downpours and will be moving slowly. So another threat could be localized flooding. This will not be a big severe weather day for us and not everyone will see strong/severe storms. But again, we could end up with a few warnings. The threat for strong to severe storms continues into the first half of the night, but then as the atmosphere stabilizes the severe risk will come to an end. Then, we will just have some scattered showers and non-severe storms overnight.

