WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (May 11) Carla Passini Steps Down As Head Coach Of The Quincy University Lady Hawks Softball Program After 7 Seasons

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University softball team will have a new head coach in the dugout next season. That’s because Carla Passini has resigned from the top post after 7 seasons of directing the “Brown & Gold” on the dirt. QU’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Josh Rabe issued a statement regarding Passini time with the Hawks as well. We’ll have details. During her tenure at QU, Passini posted an overall record of (124-168), while in the Great Lakes Valley Conference ranks, she had a (63-107) slate. Also, according to the university’s official statement, a national search is now underway for a new head coach for the softball program at Quincy University.

In the prep ranks earlier today, the Blue Devils of Quincy High returned to action on the IHSA baseball diamond. QHS played host to the Mustangs of Unity in “The Gem City” in from of a nice crowd. The “Blue and White” started off fast at the plate led by standout Noah Harbin. We’ll have game highlights from the QHS campus.

On May 4 in Carthage, nine members of the “Class of 2022″ at Illini West High School signed National Letters Of Intent with various local and regional colleges and universities. One of those Chargers who were in the “signing spotlight Nick Manzo. ell have details on where the talented quarterback is headed in the fall.

