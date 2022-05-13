WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (May 12) Quincy University Hawks Open GLVC Baseball Tournament Action At The Lou Brock Sports Center And The Lady Raiders Of QND Prepare For Regional Championship Showdown On The IHSA Soccer Pitch Against Beardstown

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University Hawks baseball team made a clear statement on the diamond earlier today at the Lou Brock Sports Center in St. Charles, Missouri. That statement was that QU is ready to compete and win! The Hawks did just that as they faced the Lions of Lindenwood in their GLVC tourney opener. The Hawks pounded the Lions pithing staff in route to posting an impressive 12-3 win on the LU campus. Quincy University’s bats started to heat up in the third inning and the end result was a victory and a pass into the tourney’s winner’s bracket. We’ll have game highlights from Lindenwood U.

On the IHSA girls soccer pitch, the state is now set or a Regional Championship showdown on Friday featuring the Lady Tigers of Beardstown and Quincy Notre Dame. The title tilt will take place at Advance Physical Therapy Field at 3:00 p.m. That’s where QND head coach Mark Longo had his squad on the pitch earlier today going through a light workout on the turf. Coach Longo and junior forward Lia Quintero also took timeout after today’s workout session to offer a scouting report on the Blue & Gold’s highly anticipated battle against BHS.

