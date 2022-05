WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 12) West Hancock Lady Titans Play Host To Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Softball Dirt And The Warsaw Bass Fishing Team Prepares To Reel In A State Championship Trophy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, May 12, 2022

IHSA Softball

Payson-Seymour 2

West Hancock 6

Unity 15

Southeastern 3 (Final/5 Innings)

Macomb 13

Rushville-Industry 0

MHS: Avery Rexroat (3-For-4) / 2 RBI

MHS: Ellie Duncan (3-For-4) / 2B / 1 RBI

MHS: Hannah Higgins (2-For-4)

MHS: Kaitlyn Robinson (2 RBI)

IHSA Baseball

Illini West 4

Southeastern 6

IW: Chargers Fall To (6-4) On The Season

IW: Bradyn Robertson: (3-For-3) / BB / 1R

SE: Danny Stephens: (2-For-4) / 2 RBI single In The Bottom Of The 6th Inning

SE: Kyle O’Neal (HR)

Game 1

Unity 9

Camp Point Central 3

UHS: (WP) Cody Shaffer

UHS: (SV) Aiden Obert

Game 2

Unity 1

Camp Point Central 12

Pittsfield 11

North Greene 0 (Final/6 Innings)

South Fulton 6

Rushville-Industry 11

Next Game: (Friday): RI Rockets vs. Payson-Seymour

College Baseball

GLVC Tournament

(3) Lindenwood Lions 3

(2) Quincy University Hawks 12

QU: Hawks Tallied 2 Homers & 15 Hits vs. LU Lions

MSHSAA Baseball

Mark Twain 3

North Callaway 8

MT: Tigers Now (6-8) On The Season

Hannibal 13

Palmyra 0

HHS: Pirates Now (18-11) On The Season

HHS: Kane Wilson Now The Single Season Hits Leader In Program History

PHS: Panthers Slide To (10-10-1) On The Season

MSHSAA Girls Soccer

Winfield 1

Mexico 2

MHS: Lady Bulldogs Now (5-19) On The Season

IGHSAU Soccer

Davenport North 1

Fort Madison 0

