WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 11) Illini West Baseball Team Battles To Post A “Senior Day” Win Against Brown County In Carthage And The Quincy Blue Devils Post Impressive 9-Run Shutout Victory Over Unity On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

MSHSAA-IHSA Baseball

Hannibal 8

Payson-Seymour 0

IHSA Baseball

Brown County 4

Illini West 7

Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 2

Quincy Notre Dame 12 (Final/5 Innings)

Note: 19 Straight Wins For (26-2) QND Raiders On The IHSA Diamond

IHSA Softball

Camp Point Central 0

Quincy Notre Dame 4

QND: Lady Raiders Now (20-6) On The Season

CPC: Lady Panthers Slide to (18-8) On The Season

Brown County 1

Havana 4

HHS: Lady Ducks Pound Put 5 Hits & Commit 3 Errors vs. BC

BC: Lady Hornets Held To 3 Hits & Commit 2 Errors

HHS: Lady Ducks Celebrate “Senior Day” With A Win!

Rushville-Industry 4

Illini West 5

MSHSAA Baseball

Warrenton 0

Mexico 7

Louisiana 19

Van-Far 3

LHS: Bulldogs Now (10-8) On The Season

LHS: Ryan Capp (4-For-4 / 2B (2) / 4 RBI)

LHS Now (11-8) On The Season

MSHSAA Girls Soccer

Hannibal 3

Southern Boone 2

HHS: Lady Pirates Now (20-4) On The Season

(New Program Record For Wins In A Season)

HHS: Abbie Martin ( 2 Goals)

HHS: Trinity Alvey (1 Goal)

HHS: Katie Greening (1 Assist)

HHS: (GK) Ava Turner (9 Saves)

IHSA Soccer

Macomb Lady Bombers 4

Canton 0

MHS: Liv Duncan (2 Goals)

MHS: Kylie Jacques (1 Goal)

MHS: Kylie Robinson (2 Assists)

MHS: Shelby Baker (1 Assist)

Next Game: Macomb vs. Normal U-High (Friday) Regional Championship Game

