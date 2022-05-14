Adams County Sheriff’s Office to receive life saving vests

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will be getting new vests that can mean the difference between life and death for deputies.

Chief Deputy of Operations Sam Smith said the Adams County Board voted to approve $88,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for ballistic vests.

Those will go to their special response team.

“I was on our team when one of our members got shot. The vest saved him I mean plan and simple. I was there when the ER uh doctor told him had that round hit him um, it would’ve hit a cluster of nerves and arteries and if we would, where we were at, which was in Kingston, he probably, if we didn’t have immediate medical care, would’ve bled out on the way,” Smith said.

Their court, patrol and corrections officers will also receive vests.

“Because of COVID, the Department of Corrections hasn’t been accepting our inmates like normal. We’ve had times where we’ve had to rent a school bus or a city bus to take over 25 inmates to DOC. When we do that, our staff is accompanying them there and it might not be patrol staff. It could be corrections staff. Well, they need that equipment,” Smith said.

Smith said the county board also approved $20,000 in ARPA funds for filing cabinets for department records and jail records.

He said the current filing system is in the basement which could get damaged during a flood.

“It worked out where we were able to meet both of those needs. Those files are now in a super convenient easily accessible uh area in the courthouse,” Smith said.

He said the next project the sheriff’s office will work to improve is their radio systems. He said because of Bluff’s and the terrain of the county, there are areas where radio signals are unreliable and is a safety risk for officers and emergency responders.

