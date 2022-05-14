Fire breaks out on South 9th Street in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - A fire broke out Saturday afternoon around 5:40 p.m. at 1109 South 9th Street.

According to Quincy Fire Department Assistant Chief Chad Hummel, three cars, three garage-type buildings and a house were damaged in the fire. One of the garages is a complete loss, while the other garages and house only suffered outside damages.

“When we arrived we found the garage fully engulfed. Multiple exposures around, melted siding on the house. There’s another garage behind it and beside it all exposed to the heat,” Hummel said.

Hummel said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Hummel reported the cause of the fire is unknown. He said that firefighters heard small explosions while the fire raged.

Neighbor Joe Weise said his wife also heard what sounded like explosions.

Hummel said these explosions could be from the tires of the car exploding or from a grill fuel tank.

