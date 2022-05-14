Advertisement

Half of the weekend will be wet

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We will be setting ourselves up for a pretty awesome Saturday. We should start off Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky but the clouds will burn off by early afternoon. The daytime high temperature Saturday will be in the mid 80s, relative humidity should be fairly low,, a little bit of a light northwest wind and mostly sunny skies. It’s a different story on Sunday where we will have on and off showers and thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy sky and significantly cooler temperatures. Sunday night we expect temperatures to drop down into the low 50s, that will give the air conditioner a chance for a break.

Read More...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
Bruce Gilker, Jr
Quincy man found guilty of sexual assault, exploitation of a child
Ukraine Heart
Quincy Man Hopes to Spread Love with Ukraine Heart Yard Design

Latest News

Evening Weather (2) 5/13
Evening Weather (2) 5/13
Evening Weather Forecast (1) 5/13
Evening Weather Forecast (1) 5/13
Strong storms possible until 9 PM
Severe Storms possible this evening
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast