Half of the weekend will be wet

QUINCY (WGEM) - We will be setting ourselves up for a pretty awesome Saturday. We should start off Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky but the clouds will burn off by early afternoon. The daytime high temperature Saturday will be in the mid 80s, relative humidity should be fairly low,, a little bit of a light northwest wind and mostly sunny skies. It’s a different story on Sunday where we will have on and off showers and thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy sky and significantly cooler temperatures. Sunday night we expect temperatures to drop down into the low 50s, that will give the air conditioner a chance for a break.

