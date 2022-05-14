Advertisement

JWCC holds 47th annual commencement ceremony

In total, officials said JWCC conferred 359 associate degrees and 132 certificates
In total, officials said JWCC conferred 359 associate degrees and 132 certificates(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of students are one step closer to their futures after stepping across the stage Friday.

John Wood Community College held its 47th annual commencement ceremony at 6 p.m.

One graduate, Olivia Hanson, said it was important, but a bit weird, to be in-person again for the ceremony after not having that opportunity in 2020 when she graduated from high school in Quincy.

Besides that, she said she is so glad she stayed in the Gem City to go to JWCC and get her associate’s degree.

“I decided to go to John Wood, not only during the COVID pandemic, there was a lot of uncertainty but also for the price and location. I was able to maintain a relationship with my family since we’re still in the same town and that’s what’s important to me,” Hanson said.

Hanson said she will be transferring to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

In total, JWCC conferred 359 associate degrees and 132 certificates.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Bruce Gilker, Jr
Quincy man found guilty of sexual assault, exploitation of a child
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Keokuk man dies after being run over by suspect in police chase
Jonathan Lewin
Lewin declines Quincy Police Chief position

Latest News

Adams County Sheriff's Office to get more ballistic vests
Adams County Sheriff's Office to get more ballistic vests
Raises coming for Adams County elected officials
Raises coming for Adams County elected officials
Reaction to first choice for Quincy Police chief not accepting position
Reaction to first choice for Quincy Police chief not accepting position
Several Adams County elected officials are set to receive a raise, it will be their first one...
Several Adams County elected officials to receive salary increase
Chief Deputy of Operations Sam Smith said the Adams County Board voted to approve $88,000 in...
Adams County Sheriff’s Office to receive life saving vests