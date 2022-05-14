JWCC holds 47th annual commencement ceremony

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of students are one step closer to their futures after stepping across the stage Friday.

John Wood Community College held its 47th annual commencement ceremony at 6 p.m.

One graduate, Olivia Hanson, said it was important, but a bit weird, to be in-person again for the ceremony after not having that opportunity in 2020 when she graduated from high school in Quincy.

Besides that, she said she is so glad she stayed in the Gem City to go to JWCC and get her associate’s degree.

“I decided to go to John Wood, not only during the COVID pandemic, there was a lot of uncertainty but also for the price and location. I was able to maintain a relationship with my family since we’re still in the same town and that’s what’s important to me,” Hanson said.

Hanson said she will be transferring to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

In total, JWCC conferred 359 associate degrees and 132 certificates.

