Rain Chances Return Sunday

Despite a couple of isolated morning downpours Saturday morning, most of the day was dry across the region throughout the day, with high temperatures once again climbing above average. A few locations, such as Hannibal, even hit 90 degrees once more, although with lower humidity.

Heading into Sunday though, the forecast will change quite a bit. Cloud cover will increase through the overnight hours as a cold front approaches the Tri-States. This front will being scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region, especially Sunday morning. There may be a strong storm or two, but the larger threat of severe storms will be over central and Southern Missouri. The extensive cloud cover and rain chances will limit the daily high temperatures to the 70′s (which is seasonable this time of year).

Cloud cover may try to stick around into Sunday evening right as the total lunar eclipse takes place, although it will be a close call. Northeastern areas in the Tri-States have the best bet to see the eclipse. Otherwise, the work week will start off dry but more storms are in the forecast once more by midweek.

